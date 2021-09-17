Soccer: Seaside, Taft battle to 0-0 tie The Astorian Gary Henley Author email Sep 17, 2021 42 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The Seaside boys soccer team is still seeking its first victory of the season, following a 0-0 tie Thursday against Taft at Broadway Field.Taft, a 3A school out of the Coastal Range League, is 2-2-1 overall, with victories over Cowapa League teams Banks and Tillamook, and losses to Newport and Catlin Gabel.Seaside plays Tuesday at Yamhill-Carlton, then opens league play Sept. 25 at Valley Catholic.In a doubleheader soccer match Thursday at Gladstone, the Gladiators swept Astoria with a 5-0 win in the boys game, followed by a 6-0 shutout in the girls contest. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Seaside Victory Soccer Team Sport Football Soccer Match Tie Gladiator Newport Boy Gary Henley Gary Henley is a sports reporter for The Astorian. Contact him at 503-861-8493 or ghenley@dailyastorian.com. Author email Follow Gary Henley Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Homes Jobs Public Notices Vehicles Marketplace Recommended for you