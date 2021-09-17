The Seaside boys soccer team is still seeking its first victory of the season, following a 0-0 tie Thursday against Taft at Broadway Field.

Taft, a 3A school out of the Coastal Range League, is 2-2-1 overall, with victories over Cowapa League teams Banks and Tillamook, and losses to Newport and Catlin Gabel.

Seaside plays Tuesday at Yamhill-Carlton, then opens league play Sept. 25 at Valley Catholic.

In a doubleheader soccer match Thursday at Gladstone, the Gladiators swept Astoria with a 5-0 win in the boys game, followed by a 6-0 shutout in the girls contest.

Tags

Gary Henley is a sports reporter for The Astorian. Contact him at 503-861-8493 or ghenley@dailyastorian.com.