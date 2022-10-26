There were several key games on tap on the final night of regular season play in Cowapa League girls soccer Tuesday.
One took place at Broadway Field, where Seaside managed a 3-2 win over visiting St. Helens, securing second place for the Lady Gulls.
Seaside (5-2-3 in league, 5-6-3 overall) advances to the 4A play-in round.
Scappoose 7, Astoria 0
Scappoose — having already clinched the league title — finished the regular season with another win, a 7-0 decision over visiting Astoria.
The Indians complete the league season 10-0, with seven wins by 7-0 or 8-0 scores. Now 12-1-1 overall, Scappoose has outscored opponents 70-4 this season.
Astoria — which was in sole possession of second place when the night began — drops to 4-2-4 in league (third, behind Seaside), 4-5-5 overall, but still clinches a spot in the play-in round.
Scappoose opened the scoring just 3:49 into Tuesday's game, then tacked on goals by Adison Stoddard (8:27) and Meredith Gardner (29:32) for a 3-0 halftime lead.
It took the Indians over 17 minutes into the second half to score their fourth goal, which came off the foot of Alice Davidson.
Scappoose added three goals over the next eight minutes to finish off the win.
Astoria had just one shot on goal, a free kick by Avery Biederman late in the game, while Lady Fishermen goalkeeper Audrey Cereghino finished with 14 saves, as Scappoose pounded out 26 shots on goal for the night.
Boys Soccer
In Cowapa League boys soccer action Tuesday, the late games included a Seaside 3-0 win at St. Helens, while Scappoose topped Astoria 5-2 at CMH Field.
The Indians scored off a corner kick just 43 seconds into the game, and led 4-2 at halftime.
Having already clinched third place in the league standings, the Gulls finish with a 7-4-1 league record, behind Scappoose (10-1-1) and Tillamook (9-3).