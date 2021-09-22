Soccer: Seaside teams split with Yamhill-Carlton The Astorian Gary Henley Author email Sep 22, 2021 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The Seaside boys soccer team is ready for league play, as the Gulls closed out their nonleague schedule with a 2-1 win Tuesday night at Yamhill-Carlton.It was the first win of the season for the Gulls (1-2-1), who play three of their first four league games on the road, beginning Saturday (noon) at Valley Catholic.In girls' soccer, unbeaten Yamhill-Carlton — ranked sixth at the 3A level — remained perfect on the season with a 2-0 win over Seaside in nonleague action.The Gulls drop to 1-3 overall, and open Cowapa League play Saturday at Valley Catholic (10 a.m.). Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Yamhill-carlton Gull Seaside Soccer Team Sport Football Soccer Team Schedule Gary Henley Gary Henley is a sports reporter for The Astorian. Contact him at 503-861-8493 or ghenley@dailyastorian.com. Author email Follow Gary Henley Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Homes Jobs Public Notices Vehicles Marketplace Recommended for you