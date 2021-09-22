The Seaside boys soccer team is ready for league play, as the Gulls closed out their nonleague schedule with a 2-1 win Tuesday night at Yamhill-Carlton.

It was the first win of the season for the Gulls (1-2-1), who play three of their first four league games on the road, beginning Saturday (noon) at Valley Catholic.

In girls' soccer, unbeaten Yamhill-Carlton — ranked sixth at the 3A level — remained perfect on the season with a 2-0 win over Seaside in nonleague action.

The Gulls drop to 1-3 overall, and open Cowapa League play Saturday at Valley Catholic (10 a.m.).

Gary Henley is a sports reporter for The Astorian. Contact him at 503-861-8493 or ghenley@dailyastorian.com.