The Lower Columbia Youth Soccer Association will be holding tryouts later this month for Classic teams.
Tryouts begin Sunday, May 19, at the Warrenton soccer complex on Ridge Road. Times will be 1 p.m. for boys soccer, and 3 p.m. for girls. The tryouts continue Tuesday, May 21, 5:30 p.m. for girls, and 7 p.m. for boys.
Players are only required to participate in one of the practices, but are welcome to attend both. Athletes will go through a series of drills, and finish in small-sided scrimmages.
The LCYSA is seeking players, boys and girls, born between 2006 and 2009.
Exceptional players born in 2010 are also welcome to try out. Team practices for Classic teams will start shortly after the Fourth of July holiday. Teams will play in one or two tournaments in August, with the main season including 10 games over eight weeks in September and October.
Half the games will be played at the Warrenton soccer complex, and half in the Portland area.
The upcoming tryouts are for LCYSA's Classic teams, the most competitive soccer offered on the coast. Registration for recreational soccer will be available May 7 through July 15.
The LCYSA is also looking for volunteer coaches, and will provide a small travel stipend for those who can commit to the season. For more information, visit the LCYSA website for more information.
