Trailing 9-2 after four innings and 13-5 after five, the Astoria Lady Fishermen rallied but came up one run short Wednesday at Estacada, where the Rangers hung on for a 14-13 nonleague softball win.
Still trailing 14-10 entering the seventh inning, Astoria scored three runs and had two runners on base when Estacada pitcher Lexxus Kelley struck out the final batter to end the game.
Astoria pounded out 16 hits, and had plenty of offensive highlights, with doubles by Megan Davis, Tenley Matteucci, freshman Nayomi Holmstedt and Meredith Visser, and a triple by freshman Shelby Bruney.
Ilwaco's Maddie Wilken made her pitching debut for Astoria, as the freshman gave up 10 hits with eight strikeouts and five walks. Wilken played as an eighth grader last year for the Ilwaco Fishermen.
At the plate, Holmstedt was 4-for-4 with three runs scored and two runs batted in, Bruney and Matteucci each had three hits, and leadoff hitter Mercedes Walter added two hits and drove in three.
Astoria stranded eight baserunners, while two Estacada pitchers struck out eight, with Kelley working the final four innings.
Emree Hunter was the only multiple hitter for the Rangers, with three hits and four RBI's.
Astoria 15, Corbett 2
Playing their third game in three days, the Lady Fish bounced back with their first victory of the season, a 15-2 decision over Corbett, Thursday at CMH Field.
Bruney was 2-for-3 with a home run and drove in five runs, while Walter and Wilken each had a home run.
Holmstedt had a double and Matteucci tripled, while Wilken pitched all five innings, striking out 10 with one walk and three hits allowed.