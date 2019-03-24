The Astoria softball team completed its four wins in four days stretch with their easiest victory yet, a 13-0 decision Friday over Estacada.
Astoria scored nine runs in the first inning and added four in the third.
Eight different players scored for the Fishermen, who stranded just two baserunners and also had a perfect day in the field with no errors.
Hailey O'Brien was 1-for-2 at the plate, but walked twice and scored three runs. Jenna Barendse and Lexi Lyngstad each scored two runs, while Tenley Matteucci and Madison Both had two hits and two runs apiece.
Julia Norris gave up just two hits with five strikeouts and a walk as the winning pitcher, and also drove in three runs offensively.
Norris, O'Brien and Kayla Helligso all had doubles for Astoria.
Now 4-1, the Lady Fishermen will take a week off before taking part in Seaside's annual pre-season tournament, March 29-30.
Astoria has scheduled games vs. Umatilla, North Eugene and Woodburn.
