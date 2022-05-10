In a Clatsop Clash softball showdown Tuesday, Astoria pounded out three home runs in a 10-0 win over Seaside at CMH Field.
With the Cowapa League championship securely locked up, the Lady Fish had homers from Avery Biederman, Tenley Matteucci and Nayomi Holmstedt, while Holmstedt added a double and drove in four runs.
Pitcher Maddie Wilken allowed one hit with 13 strikeouts and one walk.
Winners of 16 in a row and tuning up for a possible state championship run later this month, Astoria has scheduled nonleague games with Stayton (May 16) and Yamhill-Carlton (May 19).
Gary Henley is a sports reporter for The Astorian. Contact him at 503-861-8493 or ghenley@dailyastorian.com.
