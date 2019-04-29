Astoria scored its second win at Tillamook in five days, with a 6-0 decision over the Cheesemakers in a Cowapa League softball game Monday.
The Lady Fishermen improved to 3-0 against Tillamook this season, and the two teams still have one more game to go, May 6 at CMH Field.
In Monday's win, Astoria had all the runs it would need in the first inning, as Halle Helmersen drew a one-out walk and scored moments later on a single by Lexi Lyngstad.
For good measure, Astoria tacked on three runs in the second inning for a 4-0 lead. That was plenty for starting pitcher Julia Norris, who scattered five hits with three strikeouts and one walk.
Helmersen and Tenley Matteucci both had a double as part of Astoria's nine-hit attack.
Astoria plays Wednesday at Seaside, followed by a Friday game at Banks.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.