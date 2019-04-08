Tillamook made the trip to Astoria to face the Lady Fishermen for some Cowapa League softball action Monday at CMH Field.
And Astoria bounced back from a stunning Saturday loss to Warrenton with an 8-0 win over the Cheesemakers.
The Fishermen were limited to just six hits, but drew 10 walks and led 4-0 after two innings.
“We're just not hitting the ball right now,” said Astoria coach Kent Israel, Jr. “We've got three days off, so we're going to be doing a lot of hitting.”
Halle Helmersen and Lexi Lyngstad each managed two hits in the win, and pitcher Julia Norris struck out 10 batters with one walk, and allowed just three Tillamook hits.
Astoria hosts Banks, 5 p.m. Friday at CMH Field.
