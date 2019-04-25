Astoria scored its first Cowapa League softball win in a week Thursday, as the Lady Fishermen went on the road and outlasted Tillamook, 9-8.
Astoria improves to 4-3 in the league standings, while the Cheesemakers fall to 1-5.
The Fishermen head right back to Tillamook for another league contest Monday, followed by road games at Seaside and Banks, before returning home to face Tillamook again, May 6 at CMH Field.
In Thursday's game, the Cheesemakers held an 8-4 lead after six innings, before Astoria scored five in the top of the seventh to grab a one-run lead.
Astoria collected 10 hits off Tillamook pitcher Torrin Richardson, including a double by Mollie Matthews and doubles from Julia Norris and Tenley Matteucci.
Norris was the winning pitcher, giving up eight hits with 10 strikeouts and one walk.
Eight different players had hits for Astoria, including two hits for Matthews to go with three RBI's.
The Fishermen opened the top of the seventh with a single by Lexi Lyngstad, and followed with back-to-back homers by Norris and Matteucci.
A single by Matthews later in the inning scored Kayla Helligso with the game-tying run, and Astoria took the lead on a Cheesemaker error (their fourth) that allowed Matthews to score the go-ahead run.
