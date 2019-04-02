The Astoria softball team is feeling right at home at Seaside's Broadway Field.
Playing on the same field where they scored 39 runs in two wins over the weekend, the Lady Fishermen picked up where they left, posting a 13-2, five-inning win at Seaside in a Cowapa League opener Tuesday afternoon.
Astoria had no extra base hits, but collected nine singles and scored eight runs in the second inning and five more in the third, before the Gulls score one run in both the fourth and fifth.
Julia Norris shut down the Seaside bats, limiting the Gulls to three hits with five strikeouts and no walks.
Lexi Lyngstad drove in three runs, while Kayla Helligso and Emilee Carlson had two RBIs each. Defensively, Astoria's Emma Graham made an over-the-shoulder, crashing-through-the-fence catch in the outfield to end the game.
