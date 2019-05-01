Astoria rapped out 17 hits in five plate appearances Wednesday night at Broadway Field, in a 20-3 win over Seaside in Clatsop Clash softball action.
The Fishermen scored in every inning, including five in the first and four in the second on their way to a 16-1 lead.
Hailey O'Brien led Astoria's offensive attack by going 4-for-4, while Julia Norris was 3-for-5 with a double, a home run and six RBI's. Lexi Lyngstad was 3-for-3, and Jenna Barendse was 2-for-4 with a double, as Astoria beat Seaside for the third time this season. The two teams meet one more time, May 7 at Astoria.
Norris pitched the first three innings and Emma Biederman finished the game in the circle.
