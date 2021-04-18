The Astoria softball team picked up its first win of the season Saturday, a 3-2 Cowapa League victory at Tillamook.
Emma Biederman's single in the top of the eighth scored Tenley Matteucci from third with the eventual game-winning run, helping the Fishermen improve to 1-2 on the season.
Biederman went the distance in the circle, allowing seven hits with five strikeouts and two walks. Tillamook pitcher Torrin Richardson gave up 10 hits and struck out four with one walk.
Matteucci led Astoria at the plate with a pair of triples and two runs scored, while Mollie Matthews and Shelby Rasmussen each had two hits. Halle Helmersen had a double, and Biederman had two RBI's for Astoria, which has three games this week, including road contests at Valley Catholic and Seaside.
Tillamook (0-2) had three doubles and three triples.
Naselle 16, Warrenton 11
Naselle led 13-6 after just three innings, then held on for a 16-11 nonleague softball win Friday afternoon over Warrenton.
Comet pitchers Brynn Tarabochia and Courtney Paul only gave up four hits, but walked 10, while Warrenton pitchers Mia McFadden and Avyree Miethe allowed 13 hits with seven strikeouts, while the Warrior defense committed eight errors.
Miethe drew four walks, had three stolen bases and scored four runs, and Kaylee Poe drove in four runs for Warrenton.
Naselle's Kylee Tarabochia, Mia Watson and Paul had three hits apiece, with Tarabochia belting a home run and scoring four runs. Watson had a triple, and scored three runs with four RBI's.
Knappa, Gaston split twinbill
Knappa and Gaston split a Northwest League softball doubleheader Friday at Gaston, with the Loggers winning the league contest, 7-5, before the Greyhounds answered with a 30-8 win in the nonleague second game.
The Loggers can move into first place with a sweep over Neah-Kah-Nie this week.