The Astoria softball team had to settle for a co-league championship with St. Helens this year, following results on the final day of the regular season.
While the Lions were defeating Seaside 14-1 at Broadway Field, Astoria and Scappoose split a doubleheader at CMH Field. Astoria bounced back from a 2-1 loss in the opener with a 3-0 win in Game 2.
Astoria and St. Helens both finish with 9-3 league records, while Scappoose — ranked sixth in the state — finishes third at 8-4. All three teams are ranked in the top 10 in the final Oregon School Activities Association poll.
Monday’s first game was the conclusion of a game started April 18, which was suspended by a hailstorm with Astoria leading 1-0 in the fourth inning.
In Monday’s conclusion, Scappoose tied the game 1-1 in the top of the sixth, then Scappoose senior Jessica Nelson hit a one-out home run in the top of the ninth, the eventual winning run for the Indians, who had just three hits.
Astoria sophomore pitcher Maddie Wilkin took the loss, despite striking out 16 batters with three walks.
Wilkin tossed another three-hitter in Game 2, with seven strikeouts and two walks.
Sophomore Shelby Bruney had two of Astoria’s six hits, including a double.
The Lady Fishermen finished the regular season with just 64 runs allowed, fewest at the 4A level.
