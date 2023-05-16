The Astoria softball team had to settle for a co-league championship with St. Helens this year, following results on the final day of the regular season.

While the Lions were defeating Seaside 14-1 at Broadway Field, Astoria and Scappoose split a doubleheader at CMH Field. Astoria bounced back from a 2-1 loss in the opener with a 3-0 win in Game 2.

