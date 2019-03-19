Tied 2-2 through three innings, Astoria finally pulled away from Yamhill-Carlton in a nonleague softball game Tuesday, for a 6-2 win over the Tigers at CMH Field.
Both teams came in with 0-1 records.
Yamhill pitcher Kyli Nagode struck out 10 batters with no walks, but the Tiger defense struggled with six errors. The first five runs of the game were all unearned.
In the bottom of the second, Astoria's Emma Biederman reached base on a dropped ball, third strike. An errant throw to first base also went past the right fielder for a second error, and Biederman ended up at third.
She scored moments later on a passed ball.
Halle Helmersen was hit by a pitch, and Tenley Matteucci also reached base on a dropped ball third strike, with another errant throw scoring Helmersen.
An Astoria error allowed two Tiger runs to score in the third.
The Fishermen scored the go-ahead run in the fourth, when Helmersen reached on another dropped ball third strike error on the Tigers.
Yamhill's second error of the inning allowed Hailey O'Brien to reach on a bunt, scoring Helmersen.
Four of Astoria's five hits came in the fifth and sixth innings. Jenna Barendse and Biederman both had singles in the fifth. Matteucci and O'Brien had base hits in the sixth, resulting in the final run.
Astoria pitcher Julia Norris did the rest, striking out 10 with two walks, and limiting the Tigers to two hits.
