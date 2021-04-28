Astoria snapped a three-game losing streak with an 8-4 win Tuesday over Seaside at CMH Field.
Mollie Matthews was 3-for-4 and scored twice, and teammate Tenley Matteucci had a double and a triple to lead the Fishermen, while Shelby Rasmussen scored three runs.
Astoria (3-5 overall) was coming off a 4-0 loss Monday at home to Rainier, the first of five straight home games for the Lady Fish.
Four days earlier at Broadway Field, the Gulls scored a 10-9 victory over Astoria.
But the Gulls stranded too many runners in Tuesday's rematch, in which they trailed 6-0.
Emma Taylor had three hits for Seaside.
In last Friday's back-and-forth contest, Astoria led 5-4, and the Gulls scored three in the sixth inning for a 7-5 lead, before the Lady Fishermen rallied again in the seventh to take a 9-7 advantage. Seaside answered with three runs in the bottom of the seventh for the win.
Tara Lair was 3-for-3 with a double and a triple to lead the Gulls.
Astoria hosts Banks for single games Thursday and Saturday.
Knappa 3, Royals 1
The Knappa softball moved one step closer to another Northwest League title, as the Loggers posted a 3-1 win Tuesday at Portland Christian.
Vicki Ramvick was 3-for-3 with a triple, and Hannah Dietrichs belted a two-run home run for Knappa, now with a league-best 4-1 record. Dietrichs was also the winning pitcher, striking out 16 batters and giving up just two hits and a walk to the winless Royals (0-5). The two teams meet at Knappa for a doubleheader Friday.
Cougars 9, Warrenton 5
Portland Adventist overcame a 4-1 deficit with five runs in the fifth and three in the sixth for a 9-5, nonleague softball win Tuesday over Warrenton.
The Cougars outhit the Warriors nine to four, highlighted by a two-run triple by Ulani Brown in the bottom of the fifth.
Portland Adventist pitcher Abi Heinrich went the distance, scattering four hits with 14 strikeouts.
Warrenton pitchers Mia McFadden and Avyree Miethe allowing nine hits and two walks with seven strikeouts, but the Warriors committed four errors and stranded eight base runners.