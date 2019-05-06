Astoria had just four hits in a Monday afternoon softball game against Tillamook, but that was enough for pitcher Julia Norris, who only gave up three hits in a 3-1 Cowapa League win over the Lady Mooks at CMH Field.
Norris also struck out 10 batters with two walks, while Astoria snapped a 1-1 tie with two runs in the bottom of the third for the eventual winning runs.
The Fishermen scored one in the first, when Hailey O'Brien had a leadoff double and scored on a pair of wild pitches.
O'Brien had a one-out triple in the third inning, and scored on an RBI from Lexi Lyngstad. Norris later drove in Halle Helmersen.
Astoria hosts Seaside in a league finale Tuesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.