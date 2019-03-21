The Astoria Lady Fishermen continued their roll Thursday in Longview, Washington, winning a nonleague softball game 6-2 at Mark Morris for their third win in three days.
Astoria can make it four-for-four with a win Friday at home over Estacada (4:30 p.m., CMH Field).
The Monarchs scored two runs in the bottom of the first in Thursday's game for a quick 2-0 lead, but Astoria pitcher Julia Norris and the Fishermen defense held Mark Morris scoreless over the final six innings.
“It was a good win,” said Astoria coach Kent Israel, Jr. “Our defense is just playing lights out. Julia is pitching well, and Hailey O'Brien has been playing super-good at third.”
O'Brien had seven put-outs in Thursday's win.
Offensively, Kayla Helligso was 2-for-3 with a solo home run in the sixth inning, in which Astoria scored four runs.
Halle Helmersen was also 2-for-3, which included a single that scored Helligso in the fourth inning, and a hit by Emma Biederman in the seventh scored Norris with the final run.
Norris allowed six hits with four strikeouts and one walk.
(0) comments
