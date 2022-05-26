In the most predictable outcome of the day in the 4A state softball playoffs, Astoria defeated Corbett 7-0 in a first round contest Wednesday at CMH Field.
Making a run at their first state championship in school history, the Lady Fishermen won for the 21st time in their last 22 games. The only loss was a 5-3, nonleague defeat at the hands of Yamhill-Carlton last week.
Meanwhile, the start of Astoria's 20-game win streak was a 15-2 victory March 17 over the same Corbett team Astoria faced Wednesday.
The rematch was also never a contest, as the Fishermen jumped out to a 4-0 lead in the third inning.
Two singles and two hit batters was followed by a two-run triple from Megan Davis.
Astoria tacked on three runs in the fifth inning, which began with singles by Maddie Wilkin and Fionna Duryea.
Meanwhile, the Cards could not touch Wilkin, who was next to un-hittable in the circle.
Wilkin allowed just one hit, with seven strikeouts and no walks.
Harrisburg 5, Warrenton 1
The Warrenton softball team's 2022 season came to a close Wednesday at Harrisburg, where the Eagles posted a 5-1 win over the Warriors in a first round game of the 3A state playoffs.
Warrenton scored a run in the top of the first (a triple by Avyree Miethe, who scored on an error, and had two of Warrenton's four hits), but that would be the last of the scoring for the Warriors.
Harrisburg responded with three runs in the bottom of the first to take the lead for good.
Warrenton pitcher London O'Brien still tossed her best game of the season, allowing six hits with three strikeouts and no walks.
Warrenton finishes 13-11 overall, and ranked 13th in the final OSAA rankings.