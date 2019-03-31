The Astoria softball team posted two wins in the Seaside tournament, Friday and Saturday at Broadway Field.
The Lady Fishermen were scheduled to play three games, but a Saturday afternoon game against Woodburn was cancelled, at Woodburn's request.
Astoria's first game was a 29-0 win Friday over Umatilla, in which the Fishermen scored 13 runs in the first inning before the first out was recorded.
The Vikings gave up 13 hits, with countless walks, wild pitches and hit batters (Astoria's Lexi Lyngstad was struck four times). Umatilla dropped to 1-4, and was outscored 71-9 in its three games of the tournament.
Astoria's Julia Norris pitched two innings, before giving way to freshman Emilee Carlson.
The Lady Fishermen followed with a 10-1 win Saturday over winless North Eugene, which had four hits and committed four errors.
Astoria's Kayla Helligso was 3-for-4 with a double and a home run, while Norris struck out three with no walks.
In a seven-run fourth inning, Astoria's Jenna Barendse raced around the bases on a bunt, as the Highlanders committed two errors, threw to the wrong base and allowed Barendse to score.
Astoria's Mollie Matthews also belted a home run, while Hailey O'Brien and Halle Helmersen added two hits apiece for Astoria, which improved to 6-1.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.