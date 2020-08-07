Astoria’s “Future Fish” 10U softball team advanced all the way to the championship game of the North American Fastpitch Association nationals tournament last Thursday through Sunday in Newberg.
And while the team lost in the championship game, it was a successful season for the age 10-and-under Future Fish, who finished the summer with a 14-4 record.
Coming out of pool play, the Astoria team was the top seed out of the “A” division, and had a first round bye in the championship bracket.
The Future Fish opened with a 7-1 win over the Newberg Impact and followed with an 11-1 victory over the Dayton Pirates.
Astoria’s first bracket game was against the Beaverton Mound Time Jayhawks, the No. 2 seed in the “A” division.
And the two teams went the distance and a little beyond, with the Jayhawks winning 6-5 in eight innings.
Trailing 2-1 through five, Astoria took the lead in the sixth. After a single by Kendall Ewing and a walk to Kilee Svenson, Ewing scored on an error and Svenson sprinted home on a passed ball.
Beaverton tied the game at 3-3 in the bottom of the sixth, but Astoria countered with two runs in top of seventh. With two outs, Adriene Sterkel doubled and later scored on a single by Hailey Svenson, and Svenson scored on an error for a 5-3 lead.
The Jayhawks pulled even again with two runs in bottom of seventh on two singles and two doubles.
After Astoria failed to score in the top of the eighth, the Jayhawks started the bottom of the eighth with a runner on second. She took third on single, then scored on a passed ball to win, 6-5.
Astoria had four hits, including a double by Sterkel.
Astoria was bounced into a loser-out game, and responded with a 6-1 win over the Wilsonville Wildcats, setting up a rematch with Beaverton.
Astoria scored the first run of the game in the bottom of the first, when Sterkel had a one-out single, advanced to third and scored on a ground ball by Lyla Carlson.
That would be Astoria’s lone run of the game, as the Jayhawks scored four runs in the second, added one in the third and broke the game open with four more in the fourth inning.
Beaverton had six hits off Astoria pitchers Augusta Hayrynen and Finely Cameron, who struck out four and walked four. Sterkel had two of Astoria’s four hits.
The team was coached by Adam Svensen. Team members included Cameron, Carlson, Ewing, Maggy Falleur, Kyah Gohr, Hayrynen, Olive Hopkins, Sofi a Nygaard, Hadley Painter, Khloe Painter, Chloe Person, Sterkel, Hailey Svensen and Kilee Svensen.
Gulls finish season
The summer season came to a close Sunday for the Seaside Kids’ 10U softball team, which also took part in the association’s nationals tournament in Newberg.
After going 0-2 in pool play, Seaside faced a tough lineup of teams in bracket play Friday, Saturday and Sunday at the Darnell Wright Sports Complex.
Seaside lost pool play contests to Canby (9-4) and Silver Fox Fastpitch (14-10).
That led to a first round game in the championship bracket against No. 1 seed Wilsonville.
Tied 5-5 after one inning, the Wildcats scored three runs in the second, five in the third and four in the fourth inning on its way to a 17-5 win over the Gulls.
Allie Corder and Araya Edwards each had a double for Seaside.
The Seaside kids bounced back with their lone win of the tournament, an 11-10 victory over the Gresham Rise.
In the 8 a.m. start Saturday, Seaside trailed Gresham 3-0 early, but scored one run in the second, as Jahzara Marshall singled and later scored on a grounder by Taylor Betts.
The Gulls grabbed a three-run lead in the bottom of the third.
After two walks, Mackenzie Haag scored on a passed ball and Olivia Morse came in on a double from Lila Thornburg to tie the game.
Thornburg scored on a passed ball, which was followed by singles from Sophia Saso and Edwards, and Corder brought everybody in with a home run to center field for a 6-3 advantage.
Gresham countered with five runs in the top of the fourth for an 8-6 lead, before the Gulls scored twice in the bottom of the inning, in which three players reached base on dropped third strike pitches.
The Rise tacked on two runs in the fifth, but it wasn’t enough, as Seaside scored three in the bottom of the fifth.
Haag had a leadoff single and scored on a base hit by Thornburg, Saso reached on a catcher’s interference call and Corder singled to bring in Thornburg with the tying run.
With two outs, Gracie Walker reached on another dropped third strike pitch, scoring Saso with the game-winning run.
In their final game against the Yamhill Tigers Rage, Seaside trailed 8-2 after two innings and never recovered.
Yamhill scored five runs in the third and two in the fourth on its way to a 15-6 win.
Thornburg was 2-for-2 and scored twice, while Saso had a double and also scored two runs, and Corder had two RBIs for the Gulls, who finished the season 5-12.
The team, sponsored by Seaside Kids Inc., was coached by Chris Corder and assisted by Forrest Betts, Nicole Sturgell, Emma Taylor and Nate Saso. Team members included Taylor Betts, Allie Corder, Edwards, Haag, Maple Jackson, Marshall, Lily Morris, Morse, Lauren Rahl, Sophia Saso, Berkley Sturgell, Thornburg and Walker.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.