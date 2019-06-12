Astoria will likely be the team to beat in Cowapa League softball next season, as the Lady Fishermen landed seven players on this year's all-league squad, five of whom will return next year.

This season's Cowapa all-League team included a Player of the Year (senior Hannah McCourt of Banks), a Pitcher of the Year (Astoria junior Julia Norris) and a Designated Player of the Year (Tillamook's Miya Stahle). Rosi Contri of Banks was the only Coach of the Year.

In addition to Norris, the Lady Fishermen had four other first team selections: junior catcher Kayla Helligso, senior infielder Lexxis Lyngstad, junior infielder Hailey O'Brien and sophomore outfielder Halle Helmersen.

Senior Jenna Barendse and freshman Tenley Matteucci were named honorable mention.

Defending league champion Banks will lose four first team players to graduation, including McCourt and pitcher Kaylin Hernandez.

Seaside came up short of the playoffs, but the Gulls had more than half their starters on the all-league team.

Seniors Alyssa Goin and Brianna Hill were both selected to the first team, as was freshman catcher Erin Owsley.

Junior Emma Brown and sophomore Kandice Flaigg were both honorable mention.

Cowapa all-league softball team:

Player of the Year: Hannah McCourt, Banks

Pitcher of the Year: Julia Norris, Astoria

Designated Player of the Year: Miya Stahle, Tillamook

Coach of the Year: Rosi Contri, Banks

P: Julia Norris, Jr., Astoria

P: Kaylin Hernandez, Sr., Banks

P: Torrin Richardson, Fr., Tillamook

C: Kayla Helligso, Jr., Astoria

C/3B: Hannah McCourt, Sr., Banks

C: Erin Owsley, Fr., Seaside

1B/SS: Natilee Dentel, Jr., Tillamook

1B: Madison Graham, Sr., Banks

2B: Lexxis Lyngstad, Sr., Astoria

2B/OF: Maddison Reeves, Sr., Tillamook

3B: Brianna Hill, Sr., Seaside

3B: Hailey O'Brien, Jr., Astoria

3B: Allison VanLoo, Sr., Banks

SS/C: Nessa Hurliman, So., Tillamook

OF/C: Abby Campbell, Jr., Banks

OF: Alyssa Goin, Sr., Seaside

OF: Halle Helmersen, So., Astoria

OF/P: Halle Vandomelen, Jr., Banks

Honorable mention

Jenna Barendse, Sr., Astoria

Emma Brown, Jr., Seaside

Kandice Flaigg, So., Seaside

Noel Herb, Jr., Banks

Makinley Johnson, Sr., Tillamook

Laci Lourenzo, Sr., Tillamook

Tenley Matteucci, Fr., Astoria

Haelee Saunders, Sr., Banks

Tags

Gary Henley is a sports reporter for The Astorian. Contact him at 503-861-8493 or ghenley@dailyastorian.com.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.