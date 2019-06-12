Astoria will likely be the team to beat in Cowapa League softball next season, as the Lady Fishermen landed seven players on this year's all-league squad, five of whom will return next year.
This season's Cowapa all-League team included a Player of the Year (senior Hannah McCourt of Banks), a Pitcher of the Year (Astoria junior Julia Norris) and a Designated Player of the Year (Tillamook's Miya Stahle). Rosi Contri of Banks was the only Coach of the Year.
In addition to Norris, the Lady Fishermen had four other first team selections: junior catcher Kayla Helligso, senior infielder Lexxis Lyngstad, junior infielder Hailey O'Brien and sophomore outfielder Halle Helmersen.
Senior Jenna Barendse and freshman Tenley Matteucci were named honorable mention.
Defending league champion Banks will lose four first team players to graduation, including McCourt and pitcher Kaylin Hernandez.
Seaside came up short of the playoffs, but the Gulls had more than half their starters on the all-league team.
Seniors Alyssa Goin and Brianna Hill were both selected to the first team, as was freshman catcher Erin Owsley.
Junior Emma Brown and sophomore Kandice Flaigg were both honorable mention.
Cowapa all-league softball team:
Player of the Year: Hannah McCourt, Banks
Pitcher of the Year: Julia Norris, Astoria
Designated Player of the Year: Miya Stahle, Tillamook
Coach of the Year: Rosi Contri, Banks
P: Julia Norris, Jr., Astoria
P: Kaylin Hernandez, Sr., Banks
P: Torrin Richardson, Fr., Tillamook
C: Kayla Helligso, Jr., Astoria
C/3B: Hannah McCourt, Sr., Banks
C: Erin Owsley, Fr., Seaside
1B/SS: Natilee Dentel, Jr., Tillamook
1B: Madison Graham, Sr., Banks
2B: Lexxis Lyngstad, Sr., Astoria
2B/OF: Maddison Reeves, Sr., Tillamook
3B: Brianna Hill, Sr., Seaside
3B: Hailey O'Brien, Jr., Astoria
3B: Allison VanLoo, Sr., Banks
SS/C: Nessa Hurliman, So., Tillamook
OF/C: Abby Campbell, Jr., Banks
OF: Alyssa Goin, Sr., Seaside
OF: Halle Helmersen, So., Astoria
OF/P: Halle Vandomelen, Jr., Banks
Honorable mention
Jenna Barendse, Sr., Astoria
Emma Brown, Jr., Seaside
Kandice Flaigg, So., Seaside
Noel Herb, Jr., Banks
Makinley Johnson, Sr., Tillamook
Laci Lourenzo, Sr., Tillamook
Tenley Matteucci, Fr., Astoria
Haelee Saunders, Sr., Banks
