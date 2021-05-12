Astoria held an 8-2 lead after two innings, and cruised to a 12-5 Cowapa League softball victory, Tuesday at Valley Catholic.
Astoria’s top four players in the lineup all had at least two hits apiece, while Shelby Rasmussen led the Lady Fish, going 3-for-4 with a double.
Halle Helmersen and Tenley Matteucci also had doubles, and Mollie Matthews scored three runs with three RBIs.
Astoria pitcher Emma Biederman scattered six hits with seven strikeouts and six walks.
Malia Groshong had a home run for Valley Catholic, which dropped to 0-12, while Astoria improved to 7-7 overall.
Seaside 12, Tillamook 7
Seaside softball is still in the playoff hunt, as the Lady Gulls improved to 9-3 overall with a 12-7 victory over Tillamook, Tuesday at Broadway Field.
Erin Owsley hit a three-run home run to highlight the win.
Now 8-2 in Cowapa League play, Seaside can still earn a co-league championship with two wins over Banks, Thursday and Saturday.
Rainier 10, Warrenton 0
Rainier pitcher Kyla Cook gave up just one hit with 11 strikeouts and no walks Tuesday, leading the Columbians to a 10-0 win over Warrenton in a Coastal Range League softball game.
Reese Schimmel had a home run for Rainier, while Jamie Annat had Warrenton’s lone hit.
Vernonia 4, Knappa 3
Knappa’s Hannah Dietrichs was 3-for-4 with three runs batted in, but those were the only three runs for Knappa, in a 4-3 loss at Vernonia in a Northwest League softball game Tuesday.
Dietrichs also gave up just four hits as pitcher, with 14 strikeouts and three walks.
Knappa hosts a doubleheader Friday with Vernonia to end the regular season.