Junction City pitcher Jenna Kister gave up just three hits and one walk with 11 strikeouts, leading the Tigers to an 8-1 win Wednesday over Astoria in a 4A softball first round state playoff game.
Astoria's Kayla Helligso belted a solo home run in the second inning, but that was the only offensive highlight for the Lady Fishermen, who finish the season 16-8 overall.
Tenley Matteucci had two of Astoria's three hits.
Junction City scored two runs in the first and three runs in the third inning, then added single runs in the fourth, fifth and sixth.
The Tigers had nine hits off Astoria's Julia Norris, including a pair of doubles by Kamryn Potter and a home run by Abby Bumcrot.
