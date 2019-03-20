Playing the second of four games in four days, the Astoria softball team continued its winning ways with a 5-0 victory over North Marion at CMH Field.
The Lady Fishermen (2-1 overall) scored three runs in the first inning and never looked back, while Astoria pitcher Julia Norris mowed down the Huskies for a three-hit shutout, with six strikeouts and no walks.
Through three games, Norris has yet to give up an earned run. Astoria also played error-free softball in the field in Wednesday's win.
Offensively, Hailey O'Brien was 2-for-4 with a double, and Tenley Matteucci was 2-for-3 with two singles.
Emma Biederman had a triple for the Fishermen, who play Thursday at Mark Morris, and host Estacada on Friday.
