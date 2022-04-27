Tillamook traveled north for a Cowapa League softball doubleheader Tuesday at CMH Field, where Astoria scored two wins over the Lady Mooks, 9-3 and 7-6.

Astoria's Shelby Bruney belted a home run and pitcher Maddie Wilkin allowed four hits in the opener, with eight strikeouts and two walks.

Mercedes Walter was 3-for-4 with a double.

In Game 2, Astoria avoided a major upset by rallying from a 6-1 deficit, scoring two runs each in the fifth and sixth to send the game to extra innings.

In the bottom of the eighth, Walter reached on a dropped ball-third strike, Tenley Matteucci was walked intentionally, and Wilkin followed with a run-scoring, walkoff single.

Avery Biederman and Matteucci each had a triple.

Valley Catholic 12, Seaside 4

Valley Catholic's MaryLou Lux was 4-for-4 at the plate with two home runs, as she led the Valiants to a 12-4 win over visiting Seaside in a Cowapa League softball game Monday.

Valley Catholic also had five doubles on the day.

Warrenton 9, Ilwaco 5

The Warrenton softball team took a break from league play with a trip across the boarder Monday, and posted a 9-5 win at Ilwaco.

Emma Smith had two doubles, scored twice and drove in two runs for Warrenton, which scored in six of the seven innings.

Knappa 9, Nestucca 6

Knappa bounced back from a loss to Perrydale the day before with a 9-6 win at Nestucca, in Northwest League softball action Tuesday.

Perrydale 12, Knappa 10

Perrydale rapped out 14 hits in a 12-10 win over visiting Knappa Monday.

The Pirates' Jenna Tompkins had a single, double and a home run, and drove in four runs.

