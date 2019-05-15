In the first of three nonleague games this week, the Astoria softball team tuned up for the state playoffs with an 8-3 win Tuesday at Yamhill-Carlton.
Astoria pitcher Julia Norris shut down the Tigers, scattering five hits with seven strikeouts and two walks.
The Fishermen only had five hits of their own, including a solo home run by Kayla Helligso and a two-run double for Halle Helmersen. Mollie Matthews also drove in two runs.
Astoria plays the second of two games Friday with Clatskanie.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.