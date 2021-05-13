After a 30-minute pre-game ceremony, it only took the Banks Braves about 12 minutes to score six runs in the top of the second inning Thursday, all they would need for a 10-3 win over Seaside in a Cowapa League softball game at Broadway Field.
Before the game, the Gulls officially dedicated the Herche Family indoor training facility, and honored seniors from both teams for Senior Day.
The Braves then posted a quick 2-0 lead in the first inning, and followed with six in the second, highlighted by a two-run single from Sydney Maller, a two-run ground rule double by Hayden Rockwell, and a two-run homer from Jessica Stewart for an 8-0 lead.
Tara Lair and Erin Owsley both had singles and scored for Seaside in the fourth inning, and Lair had a double and scored in the sixth, as the Gulls outscored Banks 3-2 over the final four innings.
Pitchers Brooke Vandehey and Alex Saunders combined on a two-hitter for the Braves. Banks clinched the league title with an 11-0 record (13-0 overall), while the Gulls slip to 9-4. The two teams are scheduled to play Saturday at Banks, followed by an eight-team state tournament.