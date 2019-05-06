Three pitchers teamed up for a no-hitter Monday afternoon at Banks, where the Braves blanked Seaside 10-0 in a Cowapa League softball game.
Banks improves to 11-0 in league, having already clinched the league title. The Gulls fall to 1-9 in league and finish the league season Tuesday at Astoria, before playing a nonleague game Thursday at Warrenton.
Banks pitchers Kaylin Hernandez, Halle Vandomelen and Brooke Vandehey faced 19 batters, just one over the minimum in the six-inning game. The trio combined to strike out five batters, with one walk.
The Braves grabbed a quick 2-0 lead in the bottom of the second on a two-run double by Noel Herb. A bases-loaded walk made it 3-0, and Banks added a pair of runs in the second inning, highlighted by another run-scoring double by Herb.
Hernandez pitched the first two-and-a-third innings for the Braves, retiring all seven batters she faced before being replaced by Vandomelen.
Meanwhile, Seaside pitcher Gracie Rhodes settled in and kept the Braves scoreless over the third, fourth and fifth innings.
The Banks bats heated up again in the sixth, as Lilli Davis had a leadoff single and scored on a two-run double from Haelee Saunders.
A single by Madi Graham brought in Saunders, and Vandomelen scored on an error for the 10-run lead to end the game.
