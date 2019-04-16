Banks pitchers Kaylin Hernandez and Halle Vandomelen combined on a no-hitter Tuesday afternoon at Broadway Field, where the Braves scored a 13-0 Cowapa League softball win over the Gulls.
Hernandez and Vandomelen struck out four batters and walked three in the five-inning game.
Banks had 14 hits, with Hannah McCourt going 2-for-3 with a triple and three runs scored. Vandomelen was 2-for-4 with a double and drove in three runs.
The Braves improved to 5-0 in league play, while Seaside (0-3) plays Thursday at Astoria.
