Banks collected 14 hits over four innings, on its way to a 12-0 win over Seaside in a Cowapa League softball game Tuesday at Banks.
Pitchers Kaylin Hernandez and Halle Vandomelen combined to throw a one-hitter with six strikeouts and a walk, helping Banks improve to 8-5 overall.
Emma Meyer had the lone hit for the Gulls, while Vandomelen was 3-for-3 for the Braves, with three RBI's and two doubles. Hannah McCourt also drove in three runs.
Seaside (3-10 overall) plays a nonleague game Thursday at Blanchet Catholic, before returning to league play next Tuesday at home vs. Banks.
