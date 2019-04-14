The battle for the Cowapa League softball title resumed Friday afternoon at CMH Field, where Astoria hosted Banks in the second of four meetings between the Fishermen and Braves.
Banks got the first win April 4, and the Braves rallied for another victory Friday, 8-2.
Banks increased its lead atop the Cowapa League standings to 4-0, with Astoria dropping to 2-2.
Senior pitcher Kaylin Hernandez tossed a two-hitter for the Braves, with four strikeouts and two walks. Banks had 13 hits off Astoria's Julia Norris, who struck out four with one walk.
The Fishermen did not pick up their first hit until the fourth inning, when Lexi Lyngstad singled and stole second.
Norris followed with a run-scoring triple, then stole home for a 2-0 lead.
But Banks rallied, scoring two runs each in the fifth and sixth innings for a 4-2 advantage.
The Braves tacked on four runs in the seventh, highlighted by a three-run homer from Kaylen Storms for an 8-2 advantage.
In addition to her home run, Storms had a double, drove in three runs and scored twice. Hannah McCourt added three RBIs for the Braves.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.