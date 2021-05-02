Astoria led 3-2 after one inning, but Banks scored runs in each of the next five innings, on its way to a 13-5 win over the Lady Fishermen, in a Cowapa League softball game Saturday at CMH Field.
Both teams had 11 hits, but the Braves made the most of their opportunities, building a 12-3 lead in the top of the fifth.
Halle Helmersen led Astoria's offense, going 4-for-4 with a solo home run, while teammate Tenley Matteucci belted a pair of homers, with three RBIs and two runs scored.
Seaside 11, Valiants 6
Seaside snapped a 2-2 tie with six runs in the second inning, and the Gulls cruised to an 11-6 win over Valley Catholic in a Cowapa League softball game Friday at Broadway Field.
The bottom half of Seaside's lineup had the big day offensively, as Erin Owsley was 4-for-4 with a double, and Emma Taylor was 3-for-4 and also had a double. Ila Bowles had two of Seaside's five doubles.
Gracie Rhodes was the winning pitcher, allowing 10 hits and one walk with four strikeouts.
Willamina, Warrenton split doubleheader
The Willamina and Warrenton softball teams combined for 37 runs, 33 hits and 20 errors in a Saturday doubleheader at Willamina, where the Warriors and Bulldogs split the Coastal Range League twinbill.
Willamina scored a 13-12 victory in the opener, followed by an 8-4 Warrenton win in Game 2.
The Warriors committed eight errors in Game 1, but still held an 8-1 lead entering the bottom of the fourth, when the Bulldogs scored eight runs. Willamina outscored Warrenton 3-2 in the last two innings, scoring the walkoff game-winning run on a pair of errors by the Warriors.
Warrenton's Avyree Miethe was 5-for-5 with a home run at the plate and scored four runs, while Emma Smith drove in four runs.
The Warriors led 6-0 after three innings in the second game, and held on for the win.
Miethe and Jamie Annat had three hits apiece for Warrenton, while Willamina committed six errors. Miethe was also the winning pitcher, scattering four hits with five strikeouts.
Warrenton has three games vs. Taft this week.