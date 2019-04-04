In the first of four league meetings between the two powers of Cowapa League softball, Banks used a five-run fourth inning to score a 7-6 win Thursday over Astoria.
The visiting Fishermen scored twice in the top of the first inning before the Braves rallied and led 7-3 after five innings.
Astoria rallied with one run in the sixth and two more in the seventh before the Lady Braves were able to record the final out and escape with the victory.
Banks' rally in the fourth was highlighted by a three-run triple from Haelee Saunders, along with two Astoria errors in the field.
Brooke Vandehey started the game for Banks, but left after just one inning, giving way to Kaylin Hernandez, who picked up the win.
Julia Norris took the loss for Astoria, which had won seven in a row and outscored opponents 82-9 coming into the game. Banks improves to 7-5, 2-0 in league play.
Astoria had six hits, including a two-run double by Norris in the top of the seventh, but Norris was stranded at second, as the Fishermen left 10 runners on base.
“At least our girls know that they can play with Banks now,” said Astoria coach Kent Israel, Jr. “And it was on their field. We just left the door open too many times for Banks, and you can't do that against a good team.”
