Junior Halle Vandomelen of Banks raced home with the winning run in the bottom of the 10th inning Friday, giving the Braves a 5-4 win over Astoria and bringing an end to one long day for the Lady Fishermen softball team.
The day began with a breakdown of the team bus on the trip over the coast range.
A bus from Banks brought Astoria the rest of the way, and following a late start to the game, the Lady Fishermen gave the fourth-ranked Braves all they could handle through nine-and-a-half innings.
In the circle, Astoria pitcher Julia Norris went toe-to-toe with Banks' pitchers Kaylin Hernandez and Vandomelen.
Norris gave up nine hits with five strikeouts and two walks, while the Braves' duo also allowed nine hits, with four K's and two walks.
Trailing 4-2 after five innings, Astoria's Kayla Helligso reached base on an error with one out in the top of the sixth.
One out later, she took third on a wild pitch, then scored on a double to left field by Emma Biederman.
Still behind 4-3 entering the seventh inning, the Fishermen mounted another rally when Halle Helmersen reached safely on another Banks error.
Lexi Lyngstad drew a walk, and after a pitching change and an out, Astoria's Tenley Matteucci singled to right field, scoring Norris from second base with the tying run.
Meanwhile, Norris was shutting down the Braves' offense, keeping Banks scoreless through the sixth, seventh, eighth and ninth innings.
Both teams went down in order in the eighth, and both left a runner on base in the ninth.
In the 10th inning, the game went to the “international tie-breaker” rule, with a runner placed at second base to start each half inning.
After Astoria was unable to score in the top of the 10th, the Braves put Vandomelen at second to start the bottom of the 10th, and the Fishermen chose to intentionally walk Hannah McCourt to put runners at first and second.
Madi Graham popped out to right field for the first out, but a ground ball by Noel Herb glanced off an Astoria glove and into right field, allowing Vandomelen to score the game-winner.
“We had a couple mental errors and some base-running mistakes,” said Astoria coach Kent Israel, Jr.
“But it was a great game again,” he said, as three of his team's four games with the Braves ended in a one-run loss.
Banks defeated Astoria 7-6 April 4, followed later in the month by a 9-8 win April 22 at CMH Field, and Friday's 10-inning victory.
“It helps our self-esteem and our confidence, knowing that we can play with them,” said Israel, whose team has lost just five games since March 15 — four to the Braves and one to Warrenton.
Helmersen and Lyngstad had two hits apiece for Astoria in Friday's loss, while freshman outfielder Emilee Carlson had eight put-outs in right field, including back-to-back running catches in extra innings.
The Fishermen host Seaside, Tuesday at CMH Field.
