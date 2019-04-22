The two powers of Cowapa League softball put on a soggy — but thrilling — show for the fans Monday night at CMH Field, where the Banks Braves held off a late Astoria rally to post a 9-8 win over the Lady Fishermen.
The Braves spent a good part of the game watching Astoria fielders snag line drives and robbing base hits from the Braves, while the Fishermen spent the night rallying from deficits.
Astoria cut a 4-0 deficit to 4-3 in the fifth inning, only to give up three runs in the sixth and two in the seventh, as Banks went into the bottom of the seventh with a seemingly safe 9-4 lead.
But the Fishermen had other ideas, as they loaded the bases with no outs on back-to-back singles and an error.
A bases-loaded walk forced in the first run, and one out later, Astoria's Jenna Barendse delivered a 2-2 pitch to the fence in right-center field, scoring three runs to bring Astoria to within one run.
Emma Biederman kept the rally going with an infield single, and she advanced to second base on a throw to third, to put runners at second and third with one out.
After a pitching change, Astoria's Mollie Matthews had a line drive right back to pitcher Halle Vandomelen, who made the catch for the second out.
And Vandomelen finished the job, as she got the final batter to ground out to end the game.
“We had a couple opportunities, but so did (the Braves),” said Astoria coach Kent Israel, Jr., whose team made a few defensive mistakes that led to a couple runs for the Braves. “And that was it. That's all it took. We had some plays (defensively) where we just weren't aggressive in making the out.
“We need to play a cleaner game,” he added. “We know Banks can hit, we know they can score, and (Kaylin Hernandez) is a good pitcher. If we clean up the mistakes, we can win these games.”
Instead, the loss was Astoria's third defeat at the hands of the Braves in the last seven games.
Banks improves to 7-0 in league, with three wins (7-6, 8-2 and 9-8) over the Fishermen. Their other four league wins have come by scores of 21-1, 12-0, 13-0 and 14-4.
Both teams had 12 hits in Monday's game, which included multiple-hit games for Astoria's Halle Helmersen, Julia Norris and Biederman.
Barendse, Norris, Biederman and Matthews all had doubles for Astoria, while Allison Vanloo, Abby Campbell, Noel Herb and Hannah McCourt had doubles for the Braves.
Astoria plays a nonleague game Tuesday at Warrenton (4:30 p.m.).
