Astoria scored three runs in the fourth inning and one in the fifth, good enough for a 4-2 win over Warrenton in a nonleague softball game Wednesday at CMH Field.
A two-run homer by Julia Norris highlighted Astoria's three-run fourth inning, which included singles by Lexi Lyngstad, Tenley Matteucci and Madi Both, whose two-out single scored Matteucci with the third run.
The Fishermen tacked on an insurance run in the fourth, as Halle Helmersen reached on an error, stole second and took third on a grounder by Lyngstad. She scored on a passed ball for a 4-0 lead.
Warrenton answered with a two-out, two-run rally in the bottom of the fifith, as Danielle Bue and Kenzie Ramsey reached on back-to-back singles, and both scored on an error.
Astoria collected 10 hits from eight different players, while Norris was the winning pitcher with six strikeouts and a walk.
Bue and Ramsey each had two of Warrenton's five hits.
Astoria returns to league play Thursday at Tillamook, while the Warriors host Rainier for a single game Thursday, followed by a doubleheader Friday at Willamina.
