WARRENTON — Eliminate the top half of the fifth inning, and the Warrenton Warriors are probably celebrating a win over the fifth-ranked team in the state.
As it was, the Taft softball team scored six runs in the fifth inning — including five runs with two outs — and that sparked the Tigers to a 7-3 win Tuesday afternoon over the Warriors.
Other than one-half inning, Warrenton went toe-to-toe with the Tigers, even holding a 3-1 lead through four innings.
Warrior pitcher Mia McFadden had the Taft hitters off-balance, while the Warrenton infield came within inches of turning a triple play in the top of the fifth, which would have ended Taft's big inning after just one run scored.
Instead, the Tigers managed to avoid the triple play, after which they had three hits and two hit batters, and took advantage of a Warrenton error to score three of the next five runs.
Taft pitcher Emma Coulter did the rest, tossing a six-hitter with eight strikeouts and no walks. She kept the Warriors scoreless over their last four at-bats. Coulter retired 11 of the final 14 batters she faced, giving up seventh inning singles to Claire Bussert and Avyree Miethe.
Miethe had three hits and Kenzie Ramsey had a pair of singles for the Warriors, who drop to 2-6 in league, but are still ranked 15th in the latest OSAA rankings.
Coulter was 4-for-4 at the plate to her own cause, and Taft finished with 12 hits off two Warrenton pitchers.
The Tigers stranded 12 baserunners, while the Warriors turned a pair of double plays, but committed four errors.
