The Clatskanie Tigers finally played their league opener, and backed up their No. 3 ranking in Class 3A softball with a 6-1 win Wednesday at Warrenton.
Tiger pitchers Kaity Sizemore and Shelby Blodgett allowed six hits, with 12 strikeouts and one walk.
Clatskanie scored one run in each of the first three innings and added two in the fourth for a 5-0 lead.
The Warriors scored their lone run in the bottom of the fourth, as Kenzie Ramsey reached on a one-out single, took second on a wild pitch, and scored on Ruby Dyer's base hit to left.
Eight different players had hits for the Tigers, while Dyer had two hits for Warrenton, which falls to 1-2 in league, 4-5 overall. Clatskanie improves to 9-0 overall.
Warrenton coach Staci Miethe wasn't happy with the loss, but “We kept a good hitting team to six runs,” she said. “They are averaging close to 12 runs a game, so keeping them to six is a success for our defense and battery.
“We had some awesome defensive moments,” she said. “Lilly (Thomas) caught a runner stealing. We turned a 6-4-3 double play. Jade (Freniere) made some outstanding digs at first. Avyree (Miethe) played the 'hot corner' with several outs and only one error, and our outfield was solid and made some catches that were key.”
Warrenton hosts a doubleheader Friday with Rainier.
