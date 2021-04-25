Clatskanie pitchers Shelby Blodgett and Kaity Sizemore shut down Warrenton on Friday in a Coastal Range League softball doubleheader, as the Tigers swept past the Warriors 12-0 and 15-4.
Blodgett tossed a one-hitter in the first game, while Clatskanie pounded out nine hits including three doubles and two triples. The Tigers held an 8-0 lead after two innings.
Warrenton had six hits off Sizemore in Game 2, but committed six errors, helping the Tigers jump out to an early 7-1 lead.
The Warriors scored three runs in the second, highlighted by a two-run double from Avyree Miethe.
Clatskanie scored four runs in the fifth and added four in the seventh to pull away. Blodgett had two doubles and Kalani Ausmus had two of Clatskanie's four triples.