Clatskanie's two-run second inning was the difference Thursday, as the Tigers posted a 2-1 win over Astoria in a nonleague softball game at Clatskanie.
It was the season opener for the Lady Fishermen, who scored their lone run on a two-out rally in the top of the fourth.
Sophomore Emma Biederman had a two-out triple, then scored on a base hit by freshman Tenley Matteucci.
Clatskanie pitcher Shelby Blodgett allowed six hits, with 11 strikeouts and three walks. Astoria stranded eight baserunners.
Julia Norris went the distance in the circle for Astoria, giving up four hits with four strikeouts.
Alexis Smith had a double and Olivia Sprague had a triple for Clatskanie.
The Fishermen have home games Tuesday and Wednesday against Yamhill-Carlton and North Marion, respectively.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.