Seaside threw a scare into Clatskanie in a nonleague softball game Thursday afternoon, at least through four innings.
The Gulls and Tigers were tied 6-6 going into the bottom of the fifth, with Seaside outhitting Clatskanie, eight to seven.
But the Tigers — who are ranked No. 2 in the state at the 3A level — scored four runs in the bottom of the fifth and tacked on five in the sixth, on their way to a 15-7 win over the Gulls.
Clatskanie pounded out 14 hits with no errors in the field, while Seaside finished with eight hits off Tiger starter Kaity Sizemore, who struck out eight with one walk.
The Gulls highlighted their day with a four-run third inning, in which Seaside had a leadoff single from Bri Boyd, Gracie Rhodes walked, and Emma Meyer reached on a dropped third strike to load the bases.
Boyd scored on a grounder by Bri Hill, Rhodes scored on a passed ball, and Meyer scored on a triple by Kandice Flaigg.
Flaigg came home on a single to center from Erin Owsley to give Seaside a 4-3 lead.
The Tigers answered with three runs in the bottom of the third, but Seaside scored twice in the fourth, when Hill singled to plate Rhodes and Meyer.
Sizemore and Alexis Smith both drove in five runs for Clatskanie. Shelby Blodgett and Olivia Sprague each had a double, while Smith had two home runs, with Sizemore and Sprague adding one home run apiece.
