Rainier and Warrenton split a pair of Coastal Range League softball games Friday on the Warriors' home field.

Warrenton won the opener, 14-3, before the Columbians bounced back with an 8-2 victory in Game 2.

The Lady Warriors jumped all over Rainier early in Game 1, building a 5-0 lead through two innings, then tacking on eight in the fourth.

Warrenton had six extra-base hits, including a triple by Avyree Miethe, while Lena Wakefield and Kaylie Poe had three hits apiece. Emma Smith and Jasmin Horton each drove in three runs.

London O'Brien was the winning pitcher, allowing four hits with three strikeouts and two walks.

Rainier had the big inning in the second game, scoring six in the second inning to take command. Miley Cook threw a complete game for the Columbians, allowing seven hits.

Tags

Gary Henley is a sports reporter for The Astorian. Contact him at 503-861-8493 or ghenley@dailyastorian.com.