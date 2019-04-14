Northwest League softball — where no lead is safe, and no deficit is too big to overcome.
One night after giving up a big lead and overcoming a big deficit in a doubleheader split at Gaston, the Knappa Loggers did the same thing Friday night at Nestucca in a doubleheader split.
After a routine 14-4 win in Game 1, the Loggers built a 10-2 lead in the nightcap, only to give up four runs in the third and five in the fifth, allowing the Bobcats to take a two-run lead into the seventh inning.
Unlike their five-run rally in the seventh to win Thursday's second game against Gaston, the Loggers failed to score in the seventh inning at Nestucca, letting the Bobcats escape with a 12-10 win in Game 2.
Knappa put up two runs in the top of the first in Game 1, as Madelynn Weaver doubled to score Emily Nicholson, and Weaver sprinted home on a single by Laicee Hendrickson.
The Loggers loaded the bases with no outs in the second inning, and scored four runs on a bases-loaded walk, a two-run single by Hannah Dietrichs, and a grounder by Vicki Ramvick that brought in Hannah Hellberg.
Bayle McCall led Knappa at the plate, going 3-for-5 with a double, two RBI's and two runs scored.
Weaver was Knappa's starting pitcher, allowing six hits with seven strikeouts and one walk.
In Game 2, two Nestucca pitchers combined to walk 16 batters and hit four more, but Knappa committed seven errors to keep the Bobcats in the game.
Hellberg had two of Knappa's three hits, and also drove in two runs and scored three times.
The Loggers have four games in four days this week, as they host Vernonia (Tuesday) and Nestucca (Wednesday), with a doubleheader Friday at Vernonia.
