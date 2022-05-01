Warrenton moved into first place in the Coast Range League softball standings, with a 10-2, 6-5 doubleheader sweep Friday at Willamine.

Warrior senior Avyree Miethe belted two more home runs to highlight the victories, helping Warrenton improve to 5-3 in league, over second place Taft (4-1).

Miethe had a home run and scored four runs in the opener, with London O'Brien adding a triple. The two combined in the circle on a three-hitter, with six strikeouts and four walks.

Miethe slammed another home run and O'Brien added a triple in the second game, in which the Warriors scored a run in the top of the sixth to break a 5-5 tie.

In 2A softball action, the Knappa softball team is closing in on first place in the Northwest League, as the Loggers topped Gaston 4-3 in a single game Friday.

Tags

Gary Henley is a sports reporter for The Astorian. Contact him at 503-861-8493 or ghenley@dailyastorian.com.