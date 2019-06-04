The Knappa softball team placed five players on this year's Northwest All-league team, as voted on by the league's coaches and announced during the league playoffs.
Senior shortstop Laicee Hendrickson and junior pitcher Madelynn Weaver led the way, as first team selections.
Freshman pitcher/infielder Hannah Dietrichs and junior outfielder Sophia Carlson both earned second team honors, and senior Hannah Hellberg at first base was selected honorable mention.
The complete Northwest all-league softball team:
First Team
P/1B: Joyce Everett, Sr., Vernonia
P: Madelynn Weaver, Jr., Knappa
C/SS: Shamilee Chatelain, So., Nestucca
C/3B: Sydney Lawrence, Jr., Perrydale
C: Megan Tuck, Sr., St. Paul
C/P/1B: Brooklynn Walters, Fr., Vernonia
SS: Nita Cook, Fr., Vernonia
SS: Laicee Hendrickson, Sr., Knappa
SS: Kenzy Lawrence, Jr., Perrydale
OF/1B: Avery Smith, Sr., Neah-Kah-Nie
OF: Sadie Smith, Sr., St. Paul
U: Haylee Johnston, Fr., Gaston
Second Team
P/Inf: Hannah Dietrichs, Fr., Knappa
P: Hailey Ernst, Fr., Neah-Kah-Nie
P: Danny Johnson, Sr., Nestucca
P: Rachel Vela, Sr., St. Paul
P/1B/C: Jordan Walters, Jr., Vernonia
2B/C: Brooklyn McKillip, Sr., Nestucca
2B: Tommi Ota, Jr., Vernonia
SS: Destiny Smith, Jr., St. Paul
OF: Sophia Carlson, Jr., Knappa
OF: Sydney Perkins, Sr., Perrydale
U: Alix Heisler, Jr., Gaston
U: Hannah Farmer, Jr., Gaston
Honorable Mention
P/OF: Olivia Leslie, Jr., Nestucca
1B: Hannah Hellberg, Sr., Knappa
1B: Ryleigh Royster, So., Nestucca
OF: Jayden Hartman, So., Vernonia
