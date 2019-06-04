The Knappa softball team placed five players on this year's Northwest All-league team, as voted on by the league's coaches and announced during the league playoffs.

Senior shortstop Laicee Hendrickson and junior pitcher Madelynn Weaver led the way, as first team selections.

Freshman pitcher/infielder Hannah Dietrichs and junior outfielder Sophia Carlson both earned second team honors, and senior Hannah Hellberg at first base was selected honorable mention.

The complete Northwest all-league softball team:

First Team

P/1B: Joyce Everett, Sr., Vernonia

P: Madelynn Weaver, Jr., Knappa

C/SS: Shamilee Chatelain, So., Nestucca

C/3B: Sydney Lawrence, Jr., Perrydale

C: Megan Tuck, Sr., St. Paul

C/P/1B: Brooklynn Walters, Fr., Vernonia

SS: Nita Cook, Fr., Vernonia

SS: Laicee Hendrickson, Sr., Knappa

SS: Kenzy Lawrence, Jr., Perrydale

OF/1B: Avery Smith, Sr., Neah-Kah-Nie

OF: Sadie Smith, Sr., St. Paul

U: Haylee Johnston, Fr., Gaston

Second Team

P/Inf: Hannah Dietrichs, Fr., Knappa

P: Hailey Ernst, Fr., Neah-Kah-Nie

P: Danny Johnson, Sr., Nestucca

P: Rachel Vela, Sr., St. Paul

P/1B/C: Jordan Walters, Jr., Vernonia

2B/C: Brooklyn McKillip, Sr., Nestucca

2B: Tommi Ota, Jr., Vernonia

SS: Destiny Smith, Jr., St. Paul

OF: Sophia Carlson, Jr., Knappa

OF: Sydney Perkins, Sr., Perrydale

U: Alix Heisler, Jr., Gaston

U: Hannah Farmer, Jr., Gaston

Honorable Mention

P/OF: Olivia Leslie, Jr., Nestucca

1B: Hannah Hellberg, Sr., Knappa

1B: Ryleigh Royster, So., Nestucca

OF: Jayden Hartman, So., Vernonia

Gary Henley is a sports reporter for The Astorian. Contact him at 503-861-8493 or ghenley@dailyastorian.com.

