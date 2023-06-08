District 1/3A softball champion Valley Catholic only got as far as the state quarterfinals, but the Valiants did dominate the post-season awards for the district formerly known as the Coastal Range League.
In its first year back at the 3A level, Valley Catholic had the league’s Player of the Year (senior Chloe Bauer) and Coach of the Year (Matt Caussens), and placed all nine starters on the all-league squad. Bauer was the only senior Valiant on the all-league team.
