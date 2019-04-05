A program that has not had a lot of stability over the years is hoping for just that, as the Seaside softball team enters another year with another coach.
Jessica Garrigues — who was at least on staff last season as an assistant coach — is the sixth head coach in six years for Seaside softball.
Garrigues takes over for Darren Ideue, who took over for Korie Blacker, who replaced co-coaches Jon Hotchkiss and Bill Westerholm, who took over for Jen Glasson following the 2015 season.
THE COWAPA
The 2019 season will be the perfect opportunity for Garrigues to build a strong program.
Seaside will have to replace Jetta Ideue in the pitcher’s circle, but the Gulls have all sorts of returning talent, from sophomores Kandice Flaigg and Gracie Rhodes, to junior catcher Sidney Owsley, to senior Alyssa Goin, one of just two seniors on the roster.
Meanwhile, the Cowapa League is down to just four teams. Defending league champion Scappoose is gone, as is Valley Catholic.
The league title could come down to Astoria and Banks, with Seaside and Tillamook looking to steal a few wins along the way. In just a four-team league, each team will play four games against the other three.
THE GULLS
Seaside had just three seniors last year, and there’s only two seniors on the 2019 roster, Goin and Brianna Hill. Goin will be a starter in the outfield, while Hill will hold down a spot in the left side of the infield.
The junior class includes Emma Brown at first base, outfielder Candice Kerr, pitcher/outfielder Emma Meyer and catcher Sidney Owsley.
In addition to Flaigg and Rhodes, the talented sophomore class has Zoey Alexander and Brianna Boyd, who can play the infield or outfield.
The Gulls have two freshmen on the varsity roster — Tara Lair and catcher/pitcher Erin Owsley.
Former Seaside baseball coach Joel Diericks will serve as Garrigues’ assistant coach.
SEASIDE SOFTBALL
Coach: Jessica Garrigues, 1st year
2018: 8-13 (3-12 Cowapa)
Playoffs: None
Key loss: Jetta Ideue
Key returners: Kandice Flaigg, So., Alyssa Goin, Sr., Gracie Rhodes, So.
REVISED SCHEDULE
April 9 at Banks 5 p.m.
April 11 at Blanchet Catholic 4:30 p.m.
April 16 Banks 5 p.m.
April 18 at Astoria 5 p.m.
April 22 Tillamook 5 p.m.
April 24 Banks 5 p.m.
April 26 Tillamook 5 p.m.
May 1 Astoria 5 p.m.
May 3 at Tillamook 5 p.m.
May 6 at Banks 5 p.m.
May 7 at Astoria 5 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.