Seaside grabbed a 2-0 lead in the top of the first inning, but Gladstone answered with five runs in the bottom of the first and eight more in the fourth for a 13-2 win over the Gulls in nonleague softball action Friday.
Gladstone pitcher Madison Diggs tossed a three-hitter, with six strikeouts and no walks. Teammate Madison Brady was 3-for-4, scored twice and drove in three runs.
Tara Lair had two of Seaside's three hits.
