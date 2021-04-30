Seaside snapped a 2-2 tie after three innings with four runs in the top of the fourth, and the Gulls added three in the fifth to pull away for a 10-5 Cowapa League softball win Thursday at Valley Catholic.
The Valiants had nine hits to Seaside’s seven, but Valley Catholic also committed four errors.
Banks 9, Astoria 2
In other Cowapa League softball action, Banks defeated Astoria, 9-2. The Braves held a slim 3-2 lead through five innings, before erupting for five runs in the top of the sixth.
Emma Biederman had two of Astoria’s five hits, while Banks pitcher Brooke Vandehey tossed a complete game, striking out 11.